Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Thursday is set to endorse Democratic state Senate candidate Jen Lunsford for the Rochester-area district that is being vacated by Republican Rich Funke.

Lunsford is making her second bid for the state Senate in 2020.

“I supported Jen in 2018 because she was a strong voice for suburban residents across our state,” said Bellone, who was re-elected to a third term in November. “I’m proud to endorse her once again to help her finish what she started and expand our Democratic Majority in the State Senate.”

Funke is part of the wave of Republican retirements and departures in the GOP state Senate conference. The district has a Democratic-voter tilt to it, making it a potential pickup and chance for the party to expand its majority.

Bellone once again plans to play a role in aiding Democratic state Senate candidates in the coming state legislative races, particularly in western New York and upstate districts.

Lunsford has also been given endorsements from AFSCME Council 66 and from Vote Mama, the organization started by Democratic former House candidate Liuba Grechen Shirley.