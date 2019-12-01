Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday signaled he will once again push next year to legalize gestational surrogacy in New York.

“New York’s surrogacy ban is based in fear not love, and it’s past time we updated our antiquated laws to help LGBTQ couples and people struggling with fertility use commonplace reproductive technology to start families,” Cuomo said.

“New York is one of only three states that explicitly prohibits this practice — that’s unacceptable, and I’m going to make it a priority again this year to repeal the ban and provide the nation’s strongest protections for surrogates and parents choosing to take part in the surrogacy process.”

The move revives a proposal by Cuomo that failed in the previous legislative session amid concerns women paid to carry children to term could be exploited.

Supporters of the legislation, however, pointed to what they said were safeguards in place to prevent exploitation.

The measure proposed by Cuomo also is meant to make it easier for people to adopt their partner’s biological child, a move aimed at same-sex couples by cutting down the time spent in court to do so.