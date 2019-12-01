Telemarketers who knowingly make calls during declared states of emergency will be banned from doing so in New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday signed the measure into law restricting unsolicited marketing calls to anyone in a municipality under a declared emergency.

“On a good day telemarketer calls are a nuisance – during times of emergency they can impede residents’ ability to get the information they need to stay safe,” Cuomo said. “By signing this measure into law, we will help ensure New Yorkers receive potentially life-saving notifications in real time, creating a safer Empire State for all.”

The legislation was sponsored by Assemblyman David Buchwald and Sen. Kevin Thomas, both Democrats.

“Dealing with a state of emergency is difficult enough, New Yorkers should not be disrupted by intrusive phone calls while they are focusing on the safety of their families,” Thomas said. “I applaud Governor Cuomo for passing this important legislation.”