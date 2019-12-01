A bill that would provide sexual assault survivors with no-cost transportation from medical facilities where they received care was approved on Monday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The measure will take effect in 90 days.

“Sexual assault is a heinous crime that can have devastating impacts on survivors, especially in the immediate aftermath of the abuse they suffered,” Cuomo said. “This measure will provide some peace of mind and security at a time when victims are most vulnerable by helping ensure they get home or to a shelter safely.”

The bill was sponsored by Assemblyman Joe Lentol and Sen. Julia Salazar.

“The Safe Way Home Act is an important victory for survivors of sexual violence, and its creation was directly informed by one of our constituents who survived sexual violence,” Salazar said.

“Through this law, we are demonstrating to survivors that ensuring their safety, and the safety of crime victim advocates supporting them, is a top priority. Thank you to the Governor’s office and Assemblyman Lentol for partnering with us to make the Safe Way Home Act a reality.”