Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday proposed a ban on Styrofoam containers and products like packing peanuts, a move that would restrict their use and distribution in the state.

The ban would effect common items like single-use food containers. And the measure would allow the state Department of Environmental Conservation to limit or ban other packaging material considered harmful to the environment.

The proposal would exempt pre-packaged food sealed prior to receipt at a restaurant. Fines would range from $250 for a first-time violation to $2,000.

“Styrofoam is one of the most common pollutants and a public health hazard that impacts humans and the environment alike,” Cuomo said in a statement.

“From take-out containers to packing peanuts, this material is everywhere and it will continue to pollute our waters and harm our wildlife for generations to come if we do not act. With this proposal, we can build on our nation-leading initiatives to protect the environment and move New York another step closer to a greener, more sustainable future.”

The ban is being proposed as a ban on single-use plastic bags in New York will take effect in March. Some lawmakers have also proposed banning single-use plastic straws and plastic utensils as well.