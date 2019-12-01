Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday proposed a plan meant to boost transparency in medical and health care costs.

At the center of the plan is the creation of a website that would allow New York patients to compare the costs and quality of medical procedures at hospitals in the state.

The website would also allow New Yorkers to compare costs and research how to respond to surprise billing.

“New York has made tremendous progress protecting consumers from unreasonably expensive medical care,” Cuomo said in a statement.

“But the cost of many healthcare procedures has risen in recent years in part because consumers don’t have an easy way to compare prices at different hospitals in their area. This new website will give New Yorkers the facts they need to make informed decisions about the cost and quality of healthcare procedures – helping increase competition in the marketplace and driving down prices.”