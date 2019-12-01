Retailers that acquire and illegally sell untaxed cigarettes from other states would potentially face closure under a proposal released Friday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“Trafficking untaxed cigarettes and selling tobacco to underage people isn’t just unethical – it’s also illegal,” Cuomo said. “Cigarettes claim thousands of lives each year, and we will not turn a blind eye to retailers who deliberately flout the law just to make an extra buck at the expense of the health of New Yorkers. With this proposal, unscrupulous businesses will face steeper fines or closure instead of just a slap on the wrist.”

Cuomo’s proposal is part of his 2020 agenda to be unveiled on Jan. 8 in the State of the State address.

Cuomo’s office says retailers that knowingly sell untaxed products put other business owners at an unfair disadvantage. Violations for selling untaxed cigarettes could also carry the revocation of licenses for retailers for lottery, liquor and wine and beer sales.

New York this year raised the age limit for buying tobacco products from 18 to 21.