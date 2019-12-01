The Communications Workers of America on Thursday rolled out early endorsements of seven Democratic state Senate incumbents.

The labor group backed the re-elections of Sens. John Liu, Jessica Ramos, Julia Salazar, Zellnor Myrie, Robert Jackson, Alessandra Biaggi and Rachel May.

The seven lawmakers are a core group of progressives in the Democratic conference who were elected in the last term. Six of the seven lawmakers defeated incumbent former members of the now-dissolved Independent Democratic Conference in primaries a year ago.

“CWA members worked like crazy in 2018 to elect true champions of workers’ rights to the New York State Senate, and the impact of their victories was tremendous,” said Dennis Trainor, Vice President, CWA District 1.

“These seven candidates helped turn the tide in Albany and contributed to creating the most pro-worker legislative session in over 80 years. From protecting call center jobs to standing with striking workers to establishing farm workers’ right to organize, their record of fighting for working people has been unparalleled. We are proud to endorse these Senators for reelection and look forward to working together in the coming years to make our state an even stronger bastion of workers’ rights!”