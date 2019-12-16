Good morning and happy Wednesday! Here’s the news.

Happening today:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is in Albany with nothing public planned.

At 10 a.m., Democratic state lawmakers, including Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, will celebrate the signing of gun buyback legislation. 104 S. Broadway, Yonkers.

At 11 a.m., the Assembly will hold a hearing on problem gambling. Hearing Room C, Legislative Office Building, Albany.

At 12:15 p.m., New York City First Lady Chirlane McCray will deliver remarks. Sony Hall. 235 West 46th St., New York City.

At 3:30 p.m., Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will deliver remarks in support of 32BJ workers’ rally. 6th Avenue between 48th and 49th streets, New York City.

At 9 p.m., New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams will attend the annual Satmar 21 Kislev event. 355 Marcy Avenue, Brooklyn.

Headlines:

The latest data shows how the upstate New York economy continues to underperform, even during a decade of surging recovery.

Former Nassau County District Attorney Thomas Spot and an ex-top aide were convicted of federal obstruction charges.

The good-government Citizens Union urged lawmakers to reject the recommendations of the public campaign finance commission.

For the first time ever, New Yorkers had the chance to vote early last November. And next year, they will get to do it again. The locations, however, might change.

While there are two South Asian members of the state Legislature, neither represent any portion of New York City. Critics say that is a direct result of how state Senate and Assembly districts have been drawn, since there is a sizable South Asian population in Queens, representing about 10 percent of the borough’s population.

As other, higher-profile New York Democrats dropped out, Andrew Yang has solidified support. Friends say the state and city have shaped him.

Nursing homes in New York are in a race against time to improve their staff shortage ratio.

Attorney General Letitia James is suing President Trump’s administration over delays to federal records requests.

Plastic foam containers are being considered for a statewide ban in New York under a proposal from Gov. Cuomo.

Sen. Jen Metzer called for a permanent ban on hydrofracking on the five-year anniversary of Gov. Cuomo’s move to administratively block it.

A plan to split the one-way toll on the Verrazzano Bridge was included in the $1.4 trillion government-wide spending package that the House of Representatives passed Tuesday.

A $15 million federal economic development package is meant to boost communities that have relied on the Indian Point nuclear facility for jobs and economic activity.

State lawmakers are blasting the MTA for treating Metro-North like a “step child” of the transportation network.

An independent audit found the public should get more time for input on MTA projects.

There are few House Democrats in the country with bigger targets on their back than Max Rose of Staten Island, Antonio Delgado of the Hudson Valley, and Anthony Brindisi of central New York.

Rape survivor Kat Sullivan for more than a year was pursued by New York officials to register as a lobbyist. The investigation is over, but Sullivan’s only begining to respond. On Tuesday, she had a musical message for the state commission that regulates lobbying.

The Joint Commission on Public Ethics, meanwhile, voted down a move to internally investigate how the results of a private vote leaked to Gov. Cuomo.

JCOPE was considering what was termed a “self-assessment” of its own operations.

Another Republican state senator has announced he will not run in 2020. Former TV anchor turned politician Rich Funke says the time has come for retirement.

A commitment to run for re-election almost a year ahead of said election is usually not something legislators feel compelled to make. This is an unusual year.

Middle Ages has been brewing beers in Syracuse for 25 years, and it continues to grow. For the past two years, federal tax cuts left the company with more spending money, so it bought new tanks. The problem is those tax cuts are set to expire at the end of the year.

Rochester City School District Superintendent Terry Dade says it is “doubtful any concessions will be finalized” before Thursday’s vote on proposed layoffs.

Congress has approved an additional $10 million for a veterans cemetery in western New York.

The United States Customs and Border Protection agency is voicing concerns about New York state’s new Green Light Law.

ICE and Border Patrol once again access to the state’s DMV database. Now under the Green Light Law, they do not.

More than 140 New York City schools have grades with a test failure rate of 90 percent.

New York City spent $3 million for public housing advice it had previously spent $10 million to receive.

Gender non-binary “X” designations have come to New York City death certificates.

Jersey City has joined Newark in suing over Mayor de Blasio homeless relocation plan.

Mayor de Blasio announced the launch of a plan to end street homelessness in five years.

The construction of an energy and nature center at Jones Beach is seeing its costs jump to $25 million.

In national news:

President Donald Trump in a lengthy letter denounced House Democrats as the impeachment vote nears.

In the letter, Trump decried impeachment as an “attempt coup.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is trying to secure Republican support to bring acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney in to testify at the impeachment trial.

A surveillance court is demanding answers from the FBI over omissions and errors in the agency’s investigation of the Trump campaign.

Rick Gates, a former Trump campaign official, was sentenced to 45 days in jail.

“Never Trump” Republicans announced the launch of a super PAC with the goal of ousting the president.

A doctor declared former Vice President Joe Biden is physically fit to serve as president.

From the editorial pages:

The Times Union says county clerks, including Rensselaer County’s Frank Merola, must implement the Green Light Law.

Newsday says more prosecutions are needed to combat Suffolk County’s corrupt law enforcement culture.

In The Daily News, pollster John Zogby says Congress should censure, rather than impeach, President Trump.

From the sports pages:

Yup, the Knicks won in an absurdly high scoring game.

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in overtime.