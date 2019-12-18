Good morning and happy Thursday! A long holiday weekend is almost upon us. Here’s the news.

Happening today:

At 10 a.m., Assembly Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Donna Lupardo will take testimony to review the impact and implementation of the state budget on agriculture. Hearing Room C, Legislative Office Building, Albany.

At 3:30 p.m., Lt. Gov. Hochul will announce the opening of the Schenectady Boys & Girls Club. 104 Education Drive, Schenectady.

At 6:30 p.m., Mayor de Blasio will hold a town hall. Bayward Rustin Educational Campus. 351 West 18th St, New York City.

At 8:15 p.m., Lt. Gov. Hochul will attend the District Council 9 of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades’s holiday reception. Terrace on the Park, Flushing.

Headlines:

Like the rest of Congress, upstate New York representatives followed party lines with their votes.

On Staten Island, one of the final bastions of the Republican Party in New York City, supporters of President Trump denounced his impeachment.

Protesters in a Long Island suburb rallied in support of impeachment.

The Times Union’s Chris Churchill went out on the streets of Albany to get the pulse of what people think about impeachment.

Rep. Elise Stefanik and Tedra Cobb offered contrasting views on impeachment as they battle for a North Country House seat.

A New York judge threw out state mortgage fraud charges against Paul Manafort, ruling Wednesday that the criminal case was too similar to one that has already landed President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman in federal prison.

Advocates, for years, have said there needs to be more places like these with less requirements and a lower barrier to entry than a traditional homeless shelter. On Tuesday, they got their wish.

Mental health care advocates and family members are urging Gov. Cuomo and state lawmakers to commit more money to housing for people with severe mental illnesses.

Gov. Cuomo is backing a plan, pending federal approval, that is opening the door to allowing prescription drugs be imported from Canada.

An investigation has found Mayor de Blasio was aware of the delay of a damning report on the state of Yeshivas while he sought mayoral control of New York City schools.

The death of a Bronx teenager has been ruled vaping-related.

A plan to spend $1.5 billion to improve energy efficiency at government buildings has been proposed by Gov. Cuomo.

The MTA board debated and approved a proposed $17 billion budget for 2020, including $249 million to hire 500 officer for the MTA’s police force.

The new Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge may look great, but it is not doing much in alleviating traffic congestion.

It looks like Christmas is not going to be arriving for lawmakers this year. State Lawmakers received one phase of their pay raise in January of this year and they were set to receive another one in just a couple weeks. However, it looks like that is not going to happen.

Freshman Democratic state Sen. Monica Martinez has drawn a Republican challenger.

More than 1,000 buildings have been inspected after falling debris killed a woman in New York City.

Archival emails from Michael Bloomberg’s time as mayor provide a glimpse into his leadership style at City Hall.

State lawmakers touted the approval of the state’s new gun buyback legislation.

A New York City councilman says the de Blasio administration is criticizing standardized testing in order to mask public school failures.

Officers on horses and on foot patrolled Morningside Park a week after 18-year-old Tessa Majors allegedly was stabbed to death by young teenagers. Also in the park a week later is an anti-violence group called Street Corner Resources.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is calling on an education official to step down following an anti-Semitic rant in the wake of a shooting in Jersey City.

A Rochester Democrat has announced her candidacy to succeed Adam Bello as county clerk.

Among the new criminal justice reforms taking effect in January are new guidelines for the Discovery Law and local prosecutors are working to implement it.

Local government officials maintain the costs of implementing the changes are too costly for them.

Some Grand Island residents are expressing concern about what they describe as explosive-like sounds around the town, sparking community-wide interest on the phenomenon.

Erie County says negotiations are ongoing but it believes it needs to pass a new law to collect the bed tax for Airbnb rentals — and it’s unclear if it needs to do so at the county or state level.

In Ulster County, election commissioners are preparing to launch a recount in the race for Ulster County DA. This comes after Republican candidate Mike Kavanagh announced Tuesday he would allow a county mandated recount.

Suffolk County lawmakers have voted against a police promotion that had stirred a whistleblower complaint.

In national news:

President Donald Trump became the third president in American history to be impeached by the House of Representatives.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi raised the possibility of withholding the articles of impeachment, delaying a trial in the U.S. Senate in the process.

Pelosi is seeking assurances of how a Senate trial would proceed before transmitting the articles.

The president held a rally to push back against the impeachment vote, signaling how he intends to fight during the trial.

Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard voted “present” on both impeachment articles.

The Democratic presidential candidates are set to debate — again — this evening for three hours.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg called former Vice President Joe Biden unqualified for the presidency.

From the editorial pages:

The Times Union decried the federal government’s rollback of water and air safety standards.

The Buffalo News says the state is right to put the brakes on golden parachute plans for retiring authority employees.

Newsday says President Trump should receive a thorough and just trial in the U.S. Senate.

From the sports pages:

Gerrit Cole, the Yankees’s new ace, made his official debut, bringing a sign with him that he held when he was a kid in the stands.