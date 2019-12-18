Good morning and TGIF! This will most likely be the final roundup before we hit the holiday break. Thanks for sticking with us all year and see you in 2020.

Happening today:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is in Albany with nothing public planned.

At 10 a.m., Mayor de Blasio is a guest on WNYC radio.

At 11:06 a.m., Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is a guest on WCNY’s The Capitol Pressroom.

At 1 p.m., Rep. Paul Tonko will hold a news conference to discuss the 2019 legislative accomplishments in Congress.

Headlines:

More than five New York State Senate Republicans are opting not to seek re-election in just the last month. While there was speculation that control of the chamber would be up for grabs in 2020, that seems increasingly less likely as seats held by incumbents are now in play for either party.

Democrat Nate McMurray appears to have wrapped up the party’s nomination for the 27th congressional district.

Only two of 28 Orthodox Jewish day schools visited by the city are providing students with a secular education that’s up to state standards, a four-year investigation found — and it will be three years before some of them are in compliance.

Housing advocates had much to celebrate Thursday. The New York City Council approved a sweeping measure requiring developers seeking city subsidies for large residential projects to set aside 15 percent of units for the homeless.

The Buffalo News followed its two western New York lawmakers around Washington in the lead up to the impeachment vote.

There are concerns over the NYPD’s plan to test taking mentally ill people to the new ThriveNYC clinics.

Another Democrat, County Legislator Catherine Parker, is jumping into the race for Rep. Nita Lowey’s House seat.

A hero NYPD cop has died of melanoma related to his response to the Sept. 11 attacks.

For the ninth year in a row, New York state has handed out more than $750 million for economic development projects.

Legalizing marijuana for retail sale remains a deeply uncertain prospect in 2020.

It’s been 14 months since the fatal limousine crash in Schoharie that claimed 20 lives. As families continue to mourn, two new lawsuits have been filed seeking accountability.

The comptroller-elect of Ulster County says she was harassed by a county lawmaker.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo next year wants to take on prescription drug costs and he’s looking to Canada as a potential solution.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program provides benefits to more than 2.5 million people in New York, but due to federal changes made by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, counties, especially rural areas, could see huge cuts to their food assistance programs.

Tenants at the New York City Housing Authority are blasting Mayor de Blasio over a West Side project.

New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson wants an investigation of the falling debris that led to the death of a prominent architect.

Starbucks workers in New York City will be paid thousands of dollars for the company’s illegal sick leave policy.

From the start of his team’s investigation into alleged misuse of the county’s payroll system, Albany County Comptroller Michael Conners says officials in other departments repeatedly sought to deny their access to years worth of records.

A Saint Rose professor is adopting a local-level version of The New York Times’s 1619 Project.

Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick announced Thursday that a grand jury found the December shooting involving a police officer justified.

It’s back to the drawing board, as Syracuse city councilors will not accept the deal between Mayor Ben Walsh and the Police Benevolent Association.

The Rochester City School District board of education has voted yes to the proposed teacher cuts in an attempt to address the budget crisis facing the district.

The state Thruway Authority approved a proposal on Thursday increasing tolls for drivers without an E-ZPass.

A federal grand jury has been reviewing the conduct of Western Regional Off-Track Betting for more than three months and appear to be looking at witness tampering allegations.

Playoff fever has overtaken Laux Sporting Goods store at Boulevard Mall in Amherst. As fast as they can bring in Bills merchandise, it goes right back out the door.

Finding affordable housing for young people is an increasingly acute problem for Nassau County, according to a new report.

Inmates at New York jails are charged annually $50 million over disciplinary issues, commissary products and phone charges.

Republican Senate Minority Leader John Flanagan called for a moratorium on ending cash bail for misdemeanor and non-violent felony charges.

In national news:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will delay sending articles of impeachment to the U.S. Senate.

The move is meant to ensure Democrats will be able to secure the ground rules of the Senate impeachment trial they are seeking.

A standoff is effectively occurring over impeachment as a result. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he’s fine with the delay.

Former White House officials believe Russian leader Vladimir Putin influenced President Trump on Ukraine’s role in the 2016 campaign.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg was slammed by his rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination in a fireworks-filled debate.

Amy Klobuchar emerged from the debate with an especially tough performance against Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney could soon be on the way out.

Sen. Lindsey Graham is criticizing President Trump for suggesting the late Rep. John Dingell is in hell.

From the editorial pages:

The Times Union says Congress should cut through the partisan fog and deal with real issues facing FISA courts.

Newsday says the federal government is making progress on paid family leave, but more work is needed to extend that to the private sector.

The Buffalo News writes the resurgence of the city has had an unintended consequence of creating sticker shock for property owners.

From the sports pages:

The honeymoon between the Jets and star running back Le’Veon Bell is pretty much over.

New Knicks head coach Mike Miller won over the players before David Fizdale got the ax.