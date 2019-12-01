From the Morning Memo:

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on Thursday voted to temporarily repeal a cap on state and local tax deductions, a provision of the 2017 tax law approved under the Republican-led Congress.

The move, approved on a virtually party-line vote, expanded the cap’s ceiling from $10,000 to $20,000 for the current tax year and eliminate it in the 2020 and 2021 tax years.

The measure is unlikely to pass in the Republican-led U.S. Senate and President Trump has threatened a veto.

The limit is seen as harmful to high-tax states like New York, where property owners pay among the highest property taxes in the country, especially in the New York City suburbs.

Still, several members of New York’s House delegation voted against the repeal. Only five Republicans voted in favor of expanding the cap’s ceiling. Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also voted against the legislation.

Opponents of altering the cap argue that doing so would in effect provide a giveaway to wealthier people.

Still, the measure’s approval was praised by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has sought to make the cap issue a national one. He has argued blue states were unfairly punished by the provision in the tax law.

“The Trump administration’s SALT policy was a politically motivated economic assault on New York. As the number one donor state, New Yorkers are sick and tired of being used as ATMs, footing an additional $15 billion each year that will be redistributed to red states and big corporations,” Cuomo said in a statement on Thursday.

“I applaud Speaker Pelosi, the New York delegation and other members of Congress who voted today to restore fairness back to our tax code. It’s time for Majority Leader McConnell and the Senate to follow suit – stop this double taxation scheme once and for all.”