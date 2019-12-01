|Print article
Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a veto message on Friday nixed a measure that would have allowed federal judges to perform marriage ceremonies in New York.
His reason? He doesn’t want judges appointed by President Donald Trump to officiate.
“I cannot in good conscience support legislation that would authorize such actions by federal judges who are appointed by this federal administration,” Cuomo’s veto message stated. “President Trump does not embody who we are as New Yorkers. The cornerstones that built our great state are diversity, tolerance, and inclusion.”
The bill, backed by Democratic Sen. Liz Krueger in the state Senate and Democratic Assemblywoman Jamie Romeo passed earlier this year with support from both parties.
In the 150-member Assembly, only two no votes were cast against the legislation. In the Senate, the measure was approved 61-1, with a Republican, Sen. Joe Griffo, voting against the legislation.
