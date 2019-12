Attorney General Letitia James and a coalition of more than a dozen attorneys general on Friday announced a legal challenge to the Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers over a rollback of clean water regulations.

At issue is the Recodification Rule, which was finalized in October, replacing a definition in the Clean Water Rule for waters protected by the act.

The attorneys general say the change is a more narrow definition that doesn’t reflect current science.

“Access to clean water is a fundamental right for all New Yorkers and Americans,” Jame said.

“This regressive rule ignores science and the law and strips our waters of basic protections under the Clean Water Act. Attorneys general across this nation will not stand by as the Trump Administration seeks to reverse decades of progress we’ve made in fighting water pollution.”