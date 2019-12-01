New York Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy is turning to Staten Island Councilman Joe Borelli to be the face of the party’s messaging efforts in 2020.

Langworthy on Monday announced Borelli has been designated the party’s spokesman for the coming year. In doing so, he’s turning to a young downstate Republican who has a prominent media presence and is a staunch ally of President Donald Trump.

“When I took over as state chairman, I committed to growing the party from the ground up, and part of that effort is to empower local leaders to help spread the message that the Republican Party is the party of taxpayers and commonsense,” Langworthy said.

“Joe Borelli is a young, dynamic and proven effective communicator who is exactly the type of ambassador we need to engage voters and help expose the destructive policies of the radical Democrats.”

A former member of the state Assembly, Borelli has held the city Council post since 2015. He ran for public advocate this past year against Democratic incumbent Jumaane Williams.

“Whether its pushing back against the radical agendas coming from Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio, or supporting President Trump and our efforts to take back the House, I look forward to being on the front lines of the fight for our future,” said Borelli.

“Democrats in Albany are already deciding to raise $6b in taxes from hard-working New Yorkers, Democrats in Washington only care about impeaching the President and the mayor is sleeping late at Gracie Mansion dreaming about his robot tax. It will be my mission to point out the obvious.”