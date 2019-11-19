Democratic congressional candidate Tedra Cobb in a statement Wednesday endorsed impeaching President Donald Trump.

Cobb is making her second bid for the North Country House seat, a district represented by Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Congress today is expected two articles of impeachment for abuse of power and obstructing Congress, charges that stem from Trump’s efforts to have Ukraine investigate his political rivals.

Cobb in her statement said she would vote for impeachment if she were in office.

“Given the seriousness of the charges and based on the overwhelming evidence that the President used $400 million in taxpayer money for his own personal, political gain, while risking our national security, I would vote in favor of impeachment,” Cobb said in a statement first reported by WCNY’s The Capitol Pressroom. “We must ensure that anyone who occupies the highest office in the land never abuses the powers of that office.”

“I urge members of Congress to get to work on the issues they were sent there to address: reducing the cost of health care and prescription drugs, safeguarding Medicare and Social Security, and protecting our environment.”

Stefanik in recent weeks has emerged as a prominent and staunch defender of the president during the impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives, earning her praise from Trump and scorn from his critics.

Stefanik’s campaign had also mocked Cobb’s hesitance to endorse impeaching Trump, a move that may turn off voters in a district where Republicans outnumber Democrats and he carried in 2016.