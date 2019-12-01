A proposal announced Wednesday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo is aimed at lowering prescription drug costs in the state that could eventually lead to the importing of drugs from Canada.

The plan included a trio of proposals:

-Capping co-payments for insulin at $100 per month for insured patients.

-Giving insurance regulators at the Department of Financial Services more investigate powers for reviewing sharp increases in drug costs.

-Creating a commission that would study and review benefits of a Canadian drug importation program and submit a plan to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“The exorbitant cost of prescription drugs is a massive burden on families across the country, and we’re determined to use every tool in the tool box and pursue every available avenue to bring real relief to New Yorkers,” Cuomo said. “This multi-pronged approach to tackling a complex problem will hold manufacturers accountable for drug prices that border on price-gouging and explore new ways to access less expensive medicines and bring more competition into the market.”