From the Morning Memo:

A community activist and former Monroe County Department of Public Health Employee has announced her candidacy for New York’s 61st State Senate District.

Rochester resident Kim Smith began a listening tour Thursday afternoon in Amherst and will work her way across the district over the next month. Sessions are already scheduled in Batavia and Rochester with more to be announced.

Smith said the sessions will allow voters to meet her and discuss the issues most important to them.

“During my years at the Monroe County Department of Public Health, I worked to create a thriving environment for the 750,000 residents of Monroe County, as diverse in geography, people and needs as the 61st district,” Smith said.

“That kind of diversity is an opportunity to build bridges, capitalize on commonalities, and negotiate and compromise to reach our common goals and improve lives across the district. We must come together so that no voice, farmer, town, village or city in this district goes unheard or unrepresented.”

The Democrat said she spent more than 25 years with MCDPH. In 2017, she became the statewide organizer for VOCAL-NY, a grassroots group focused on helping low-income people affected by HIV/AIDS.

Smith lists her key issues as healthcare, housing, education and climate change.

“I am a third generation Western New Yorker,” she said. “Through generations, my family’s core values have been hard work, education and service.”

Republican Michael Ranzenhofer announced earlier this month he will not seek re-election in SD-61 next year. Democrats Joan Seamans and Brian Kulpa are already eyeing their parties nomination.

A number of Republicans are also hoping to replace Ranzenhofer. Most of the candidates so far, live closer to the Buffalo city center than Rochester.