From the Morning Memo:

Republicans in the state Senate are low in cash and seeing a wave of departures from the chamber — and seemingly little to no plan to retake the majority they lost in 2018.

But on Monday, the Republican conference teased a new message for the coming year. The conference’s Twitter feed posted a video featuring New Yorkers fretting over affordability in the state and discussing how they are considering a move.

The theme that’s emerging is two-fold: Democratic rule of the Legislature and in the governor’s office is making it too expensive to stay in New York.

“Let’s face it. New York costs too much and has too little opportunity,” the tweet stated. “One Party control is forcing people to flee the state. But don’t take our word for it. Listen to New Yorkers just like you. And sign up and stay tuned to hear our plan to fix it.”

There is still a steep hill to climb for the Senate GOP. Their conference is practically turning over by the end of next year amid the departures and resignations. Democrats in the state expect to hold at least 43 seats after next year’s elections.