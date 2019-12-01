From the Morning Memo:

An aide to Democratic state Sen. James Skoufis on Tuesday announced a campaign for the Senate seat held by Sen. David Carlucci.

“I’m running for State Senate because we need state government to work for regular people, not just the wealthy and the well-connected,” said Elijah Reichlin-Melnick.

“In 2019 the new progressive majority in Albany started delivering for everyday New Yorkers. I’ll continue pushing for bold change, while making sure state government protects our quality of life by ensuring safe neighborhoods, clean water, good roads and mass transit, and a well-funded public education for our kids.”

Carlucci is running for the congressional seat being vacated by Democratic Rep. Nita Lowey in the lower Hudson Valley.

The Senate district, which includes parts of Rockland and Westchester counties, was first won by Carlucci in 2010. A previous iteration of it was held by the late Republican Sen. Thomas Morahan.

Reichlin-Melnick has worked for both Lowey and Rep. Eliot Engel and was executive assistant to Orangetown Supervisor Andy Stewart. Since 2017 he has served as an elected member of a member of the Nyack village board of trustees.

“Our region faces many challenges,” he said.

“Sky high property taxes, rising rents, and burdensome healthcare costs. We’re struggling to retain businesses. School districts like East Ramapo and Ossining aren’t getting the education funding they deserve. Commuters in Rockland lack access to convenient mass transit. State government can—and must—do more to help residents of Rockland and Westchester. As our next State Senator, I will always fight for our communities, because I believe government exists to serve the people, not the powerful.”