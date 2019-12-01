The state Thruway Authority on Thursday proposed the first toll increases for the newly opened Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, with the cost growing from $4.75 to $5.75 by 2022 for E-ZPass users.

For those without E-ZPass will see a 30 percent increase, leading to tolls of $6.83 in 2021 and $7.48 in 2022. Paying by mail, the toll would include a $2 surcharge beginning in 2021 on monthly bills.

Residents of Westchester and Rockland counties would receive a discount that keeps the current toll at $4.75 through 2022.

A toll for commercial traffic is also under consideration to about $55.

A moratorium on toll increases expires at the end of next year.

The toll hike proposal is going through a public comment period that will include public hearings on the issue.

The Cuomo bridge replaced the Tappan Zee Bridge, connecting Westchester and Rockland counties at the Hudson River.