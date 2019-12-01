Thruway Authority Proposes Toll Hikes For Cuomo Bridge
The state Thruway Authority on Thursday proposed the first toll increases for the newly opened Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, with the cost growing from $4.75 to $5.75 by 2022 for E-ZPass users.
For those without E-ZPass will see a 30 percent increase, leading to tolls of $6.83 in 2021 and $7.48 in 2022. Paying by mail, the toll would include a $2 surcharge beginning in 2021 on monthly bills.
Residents of Westchester and Rockland counties would receive a discount that keeps the current toll at $4.75 through 2022.
A toll for commercial traffic is also under consideration to about $55.
A moratorium on toll increases expires at the end of next year.
The toll hike proposal is going through a public comment period that will include public hearings on the issue.
The Cuomo bridge replaced the Tappan Zee Bridge, connecting Westchester and Rockland counties at the Hudson River.
