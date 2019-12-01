Democratic Westchester County district attorney candidate Mimi Rocah announced plans on Wednesday to create a conviction integrity unit if elected to the post.

Such units have become a common facet of local prosecutorial offices amid advances in DNA testing and other evidence-gathering technologies have led to wrongful convictions being overturned.

Creating wrongful conviction units have also been endorsed from innocence organizations and the District Attorneys Association of New York.

“Wrongful convictions harm the integrity of our criminal justice system, ruin lives and leave dangerous criminals out on the streets,” said Rocah, who ran the Westchester Office of the U.S. Department of Justice during President Obama’s administration and has been a legal analyst on MSNBC.

“Yet for years, wrongful convictions were ignored and swept under the rug by DA’s unwilling to correct past mistakes. Now, other DA’s are stepping up and doing the right thing, but Westchester is still stuck in the past. We’re going to change that.”

She is challenging Democratic incumbent Anthony Scarpino in a primary next year.