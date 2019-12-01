The Working Families Party on Thursday issued four early endorsements of progressives in the state Legislature.

The WFP backed the re-election of Sens. Mike Gianaris, Julia Salazar, Assemblyman Ron Kim and Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou.

“Working people in New York are better off today thanks to New York State Senate Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris, State Senator Julia Salazar, Assemblymember Ron Kim and Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou. From landmark rent laws and historic climate change legislation to bail reform and immigrants’ rights, Albany delivered real wins for working people after years of inaction because of the leadership of these four champions — and the WFP is proud to endorse them for re-election,” said incoming New York State Director Sochie Nnaemeka.

“The Working Families Party will always stand up for leaders who fight for fair wages, affordable housing and a government that delivers for working people — and that’s why we’ll be working tirelessly through election day to make sure Senators Gianaris and Salazar and Assemblymembers Kim and Niou

The WFP next year will likely push to amend the recommendations of the state’s public campaign financing commission that will make it harder to achieve ballot status after the current election cycle. At the same time, the WFP is expected to launch a broader organizational push for voter turnout in November.