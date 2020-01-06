Good morning and happy Tuesday! Here’s the news.

Happening today:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is in Albany with nothing public planned.

Mayor de Blasio is in New York City and has no public events scheduled.

At 10 a.m., Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will deliver remarks at the swearing-in ceremony for town officials. Hempstead Town Hall, Nathan L.H. Bennett Pavilion, 1 Washington St. Hempstead.

Also at 10 a.m., state lawmakers will hold a news conference on Gov. Cuomo’s veto of a bill seeking protection for Jamaica Bay. Crossbay Kiteboarding Launch Area, just off the Joseph P. Addabbo Bridge, Queens.

At 11:30 a.m., Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Sen. Todd Kaminsky will discuss the adoption of climate change fighting goals. Nickerson Beach Park, 880 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach.

At 1 p.m., the Hunger Action Network of New York State will host the 30th People’s State of the State. State Street entrance to the Capitol.

At 6 p.m., Sen. David Carlucci will hold a meeting of Veterans Advisory Committee, American Legion Post 1600, 20 Station Road, Pomona.

Headlines:

Gov. Cuomo’s annual State of the State address is expected Wednesday, and it usually sets the agenda for the upcoming legislative year in Albany. Ahead of that, the governor unveiled an ambitious plan to increase train capacity by expanding Penn Station.

What to watch for in the State of the State on Wednesday.

Democratic lawmakers are eyeing a tax package that would target the super rich in New York.

In order to close the state’s $6 billion budget gap, the state could target New York City.

The husband of a top aide to Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie was charged by federal prosecutors with cocaine trafficking.

The company hired to tear down Indian Point is considering the use of barges carrying contaminated parts down the Hudson River.

Assemblyman Will Barclay is in line to become the new Republican minority leader in the chamber following Brian Kolb’s decision to step down from the job.

The New York Civil Liberties Union is blasting the approval of facial recognition technology in schools.

Democrats in the Legislature remain sharply divided over whether to alter the cash bail changes that took effect this month.

A debate is shaping up this year over what to do with plastic foam containers and plastic straws like the ones you find at restaurants. And some business owners aren’t happy with the proposed changes.

After a two-store pilot at its Corning and Ithaca stores, Wegmans will eliminate single-use plastic grocery bags from all New York stores starting January 27.

Rep. Elise Stefanik held a roundtable with law enforcement on Monday, discussing mental health and bail reform during the hour-long event.

E. Jean Carroll, the woman who has accused President Trump of rape, says her defamation in trial should remain in New York after the president declared himself a Florida resident.

New York City’s skyline has been reaching ever higher for centuries, but the changes in the last few years have been especially dramatic, allowing some people to literally live in the clouds, while leaving a growing number of New Yorkers in the shadows.

Mayor de Blasio joined Errol Louis from Gracie Mansion to discuss security concerns after Iran airstrike as well as how he plans to crack down on anti-Semitic hate crimes.

The mayor on Monday once again waffled on who he is endorsing in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

As the new cash bail law takes effect, a key pre-trial services program in New York City is still months away from coming together.

New York City Councilman Mark Levine launched his bid for Manhattan borough president.

Anti-Semitic hate crimes in New York City spiked by more than 25 percent last year, according to new NYPD statistics.

A signal meltdown brought eight different subway lines to a halt.

Democratic state Sen. Brad Hoylman is proposing extending the so-called “look-back window” another year.

Long Islanders are contending with long lines at the DMV and it’s unclear when the delays will end.

Though individual aid by FEMA was denied, some localized money is still available for flood victims in the Mohawk Valley.

Sources tell NY1 a NYCHA employee shot a colleague during a dispute in the Bronx shortly after 2 p.m. Monday.

The Syracuse STEAM school part of the Syracuse Surge initiative has been approved by Gov. Cuomo.

New York State is set to invest $9 million to transform an unoccupied hangar at Griffiss International Airport.

Monroe County Legislator Ernest Flagler-Mitchell has announced his intention to run for the New York State Assembly in the 137th District.

Longtime lawmaker David Gantt sat out the designation meeting, raising the possibility that he may retire.

Republicans in the Rochester area expect to bounce back after stumbling in recent elections.

Attorney General Letitia James’s office is reviewing the death of a Spring Valley woman after a police incident.

A member of the Kennedy family is joining the race against Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a former Democrat who bolted from the party at the end of last year.

Cuomo ended up being one of several people helping a man out of a crashed van Monday afternoon.

This isn’t the first time the governor has come to the rescue.

In national news:

Iran’s supreme leader said he wants the country to carry out direct retaliation for the killing of its top general, a departure from the country’s past tactics.

President Donald Trump’s administration faces a growing headache in Iraq, where the parliament passed a non-binding resolution for foreign troops to depart the country.

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton has signaled he is willing to testify in the Senate impeachment trail of the president.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not run for a U.S. Senate seat in Kansas.

Julian Castro has endorsed Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren for president.

Personal income tax audits by the IRS have dropped to their lowest in decades.

From the editorial pages:

The New York Post says the hiring of a since-arrested New York City education official for seeking sex with a teen is another failure of conducting proper background checks.

Newsday parsed Gov. Cuomo’s proposal to revamp Penn Station.

The Buffalo News urged the governor and state lawmakers to focus on fixing Medicaid this year.

From the sports pages:

Marcus Morris’s departure from the Knicks in a trade is more than likely.