Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued nine pardons and commuted the sentences of two people, his office announced on Friday.

One of the commuted sentences was of Monica Szlekovics, a 42-year-old woman who was convicted of second-degree murder in Monroe County. Cuomo’s office said that as a result of domestic abuse, Szlekovics suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and trauma when her husband forced her into participating in the murder.

Szlekovics has completed a bachelor of arts and has worked as a clerk and administrator for the college program while volunteering in the parenting center. Cuomo’s office said Szlekovics has expressed remorse for her role in the crimes and has support from domestic violence organizations.

The other commuted sentence was of 32-year-old Ryan Brice, who was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon. Brice received violent offender status, but has never engaged in violence. Cuomo’s office said Brice turned to crime after his family lost their home during Hurricane Irene.

Brice has completed his GED, anger management and vocational training. He has worked as a facilitator in transitional services over the last three years.

“In New York we believe in equal opportunity for all, and these actions will give this group of deserving New Yorkers who have proven their remorse and undergone successful rehabilitation a second chance,” Cuomo said.

“By giving these individuals a second chance to provide for their families and give back to their communities, we are taking another step toward a more fair and a more compassionate New York. I would like to thank the dedicated volunteer lawyers who represent many applicants for executive clemency and take on these cases without compensation in the interest of fairness, justice and rehabilitation.”

The commutations were issues amid a demonstration on Friday evening outside of the governor’s mansion in Albany pushing Cuomo to exercise his clemency powers.