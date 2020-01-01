A bill that is meant to bolster elevator safety in New York was approved on Thursday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The new law will require those who design, construct, inspect and maintain elevators to be licensed in the state.

And the new law creates a safety and standards advisory panel for elevator safety that will aid in creating recommendations for inspections and reviews to satisfy licensing requirements.

“Millions of New Yorkers rely on elevators to get safely to and from work, school and home, and for many disabled New Yorkers it is their only means of access,” Cuomo said. “For too long unsafe and defective elevators have led to unnecessary injuries and even deaths, and this new law will help ensure all individuals working with elevators have the proper training and credentials to make sure these machines meet the safety standards necessary to provide reliable service.”

The measure was backed by Assemblyman Marcos Crespo in the Assembly and Sen. Diane Savino in the state Senate.

“The Elevator Safety Act will transform elevator safety in New York State by setting minimum education and training standards for elevator mechanics,” Savino said.

“New York State has 10 percent of all the elevators in this country and this commonsense law will protect the safety of New Yorkers. I thank Governor Cuomo for recognizing the urgency of this bill and signing it into law – ensuring trained professionals are working on the elevators that transport thousands of people daily is a great start to 2020.”