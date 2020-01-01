Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday signaled a renewed push for selling alcoholic beverages in New York movie theaters.

Cuomo had previously backed the proposal in 2019, but the measure fell off the negotiating table.

The governor framed the change as a way of repealing a law that dates back to the Prohibition era.

“New York’s craft beverage industry is flourishing thanks to eight years of targeted investments and forward-thinking policies that are attracting new businesses and supporting our booming tourism industry,”

Cuomo said.

“This measure will remove outdated Prohibition-era rules that hamper private sector investment, ensure we’re training the next generation of workers in a critical industry and give more New Yorkers the opportunity to responsibly enjoy a drink at the movies.”

Cuomo’s proposal would allow movie theaters to sell beer, wine, cider, mead and other spirits. Alcoholic beverages could only be sold for movies rated PG-13 or higher.

Currently move theaters that sell alcohol must have full kitchens and tables inside the auditoriums.