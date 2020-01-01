Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed Thursday a crackdown on so-called “ghost guns” in New York by requiring firearm parts to be sold by authorized buyers and have the same eligibility requirements as a completed firearm.

At the same time, Cuomo wants all “major parts” of a gun to receive a serial number.

The move would also ban people from obtaining major components of a firearm, rifle or shotgun online, requiring them to ship these parts to a licensed dealer where they could be picked up in person.

And the proposal would ban people who are blocked from possessing a firearm from owning a major component of these guns.

In part, the move is meant to address the ability of people who are barred from buying a gun to obtain kits that would allow them to finish the firearm on their own.

“New York has the strongest gun safety protections in the nation, but every day dangerous people seek to find new ways around them,” Cuomo said. “This common sense measure would ban these untraceable guns and require anyone who wants to build their own firearm to come out of the shadows once and for all.”

Last month, Cuomo announced a plan that would bar those with serious misdemeanor offenses in other states from possessing a gun license in New York.

Cuomo delivers his State of the State next Wednesday.