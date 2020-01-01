Since Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb unexpectedly announced via press release that he had been arrested for drunk driving on New Year’s Eve, there hasn’t been much of an outcry from fellow Republicans. But that doesn’t mean a lot isn’t going on behind the scenes. Sources say Kolb has been furiously working the phones – reaching out to his members and asking them if they have any questions about what happened. So far, the Minority Leader has not been making many pitches directly to members to keep his job. And as one elected Republican put it, “We want to hear from him directly,” but what happened is “not a good look.”

Assembly Republicans are expected back in Albany next week, and plan to meet as a conference to discuss the issue as early as Tuesday. “The fact that he crashed his State car complicates things,” says one member. And while he may have helped himself by the level of ownership he took of what happened, this was still a “very big mistake.” The fact that JCOPE is now investigating also makes Kolb’s position all that more precarious.

Like in most instances where there is potentially a leadership opening in Albany, there is no obvious successor for Kolb. State leaders are often very adept at making sure no one is nipping at their heals, or could easily take their place if things turned ugly. But should the conference and Kolb come to the conclusion that he can no longer remain Minority Leader some of the names being discussed to fill those shoes include: Stephen Hawley of Batavia New York, West of Rochester, William Barclay of Fulton, North of Syracuse, and current Floor Leader Andy Goodell of Jamestown.

So far, only one Assembly Republican has called on Kolb to step down – Kieran Lalor of Hopewell Junction, just East of Poughkeepsie.

Kolb has not made any public comment regarding his future as leader of the conference.