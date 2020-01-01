A coalition led by the New York League of Conservation Voters is launching a campaign on Monday meant to push for clean fuel policy in New York.

The groups comprise a range of industries and advocacy issues, including the environmental, public health, scientists, car manufacturers and clean fuel providers.

In particular, the groups want the passage of a low carbon fuel standard for New York’s largest greenhouse gas emissions source: the transportation sector.

The hope is that by having transportation fuel providers adhere to low carbon sources, there would be a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions as a result.

“This coalition represents a strong commitment for enacting policies that will help New York achieve the greenhouse gas reductions goals established in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act while driving innovation that will create jobs and improve our air quality,” said Julie Tighe, President of the New York League of Conservation Voters.

“The Clean Fuels NY coalition was formed to demonstrate the broad and diverse support for New York to create a Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) to reduce GHG emissions from the transportation sector by accelerating the shift to cleaner forms of energy for our cars, trucks, buses, trains and planes.”