Assemblyman Steve Hawley will not seek the top leadership post in the Republican conference, he said Sunday in a statement.

“After discussions with family, friends and colleagues, I have decided not to explore a potential run to become the next Assembly Minority Leader,” he said. “I sincerely appreciate all of the support and consideration I’ve received over the last few days.”

The minority leader job is an open one in the Assembly after Republican Brian Kolb announced Friday he would step down following a DWI arrest on New Year’s eve.

Hawley has been mentioned as a potential candidate for the 27th congressional district in western New York.

Potential minority leader candidates, meanwhile, include Republicans Andy Goodell as well as Will Barclay. assemblyman David DiPetro is also running.

Hawley endorsed Barclay for the job.

“I proudly support my friend Assemblyman Will Barclay as our next Assembly Minority Leader, and I look forward to working alongside him as we move New York State in the right direction,” he said.