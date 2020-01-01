Good morning! Welcome to 2020. Here’s the news.

Happening today:

Gov. Cuomo is in New York City and Albany with nothing public scheduled.

Mayor de Blasio is in New York City with nothing public scheduled.

At 3:30 p.m., Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will deliver remarks at a swearing-in ceremony, Hamburg Town Hall, 6100 South Park Avenue, Hamburg.

Headlines:

With the start of the new year comes the beginning of bail and discovery reform. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple and District Attorney David Soares have some concerns.

The New York State Assembly minority leader was charged with driving under the influence on New Year’s Eve.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday made an unscheduled visit to the Orthodox community amid the rise in high-profile anti-Semitic attacks in New York.

In New Jersey, 90,000 Jews gathered to pray amid a wave of hate crimes in the New York City metropolitan area.

Mayor de Blasio’s office is considering recruiting people who committed hate crimes as teens to help educate young people.

The man charged with stabbing five people during a Hanukkah celebration in New York began boot camp to enter the U.S. Marine Corps but was separated from the service a month later for “fraudulent enlistment,” military officials said Tuesday.

There’s been a rise in tourism at the Canadian border with New York, a newly release study found.

Family members of one of the victims say doctors are not optimistic following the stabbing.

The State Education Department is reviewing the barriers of expanding the number of teachers of color in the classroom.

A federal court judge this week issued a temporary restraining order delaying the implementation of aspects of a new labor law affecting farms in New York.

A year-end order issued on Tuesday by state labor officials will eliminate the subminimum wage for workers in so-called “miscellaneous” industries across the state.

The MTA’s $51.5 billion capital plan was approved on Wednesday without any oversight from New York City representatives.

The number of traffic-related deaths in New York City has spiked due to a rise in the number of cyclists dying despite an effort to tackle the problem by the de Blasio administration.

Gov. Cumo has spiked plans to re-develop a beloved park on the West Side of Manhattan.

The governor’s office announced a proposal that would require telecommunications companies to give customers robocall-blocking technology.

Police have released new surveillance video of a group they say is responsible for two anti-Semitic attacks in Brooklyn during Hanukkah.

It’s the end of a long road for newly crowned District Attorney Mike Korchak. The former ADA took his oath of office Wednesday afternoon, joined by hundreds of his family and friends.

Robert Restaino was sworn-in Wednesday inside a packed Niagara Falls City Hall as the city’s 31st mayor.

A New York state trooper is facing charges for a crash that happened on the thruway last summer.

The governor backed a “design build” measure that is meant to streamline construction projects in New York.

Nassau County and its detectives union have reached a new labor agreement.

A trailer for “A Quiet Place Part II” is chock full of western New York landmarks.

In national news:

Supporters of an Iranian-backed militia have ended their siege of a U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

President Donald Trump lashed out at Iran after the attack, but did not commit to doing more in the region.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo canceled a trip to Ukraine due to the incident.

Former New York City Michael Bloomberg’s business has grown in China, creating potential conflicts if he is elected president.

Quality of care for patients has not improved amid a wave of hospital mergers, according to new research.

The presidential campaign of Pete Buttigieg raised $24.7 million in the final fundraising quarter of 2019.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in a speech warned about the dangers of fake news.

From the editorial pages:

Rod Watson writes in The Buffalo News that the city still needs to make up economic gaps to prosper over the next decade.

The Times Union calls efforts on the federal level to address the chemical PFAs inadequate.

The Daily News lays out what Mayor de Blasio must accomplish in his final two years in office.

The Post-Journal says efforts to take financial responsibility in the Medicaid program should be a priority in the new year.

The New York Post writes this is the wrong time to increase judicial pay in New York.

From the sports pages:

The Knicks are 1-0 in the 20s!

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern died at 77.

Don Larsen, the journeyman pitcher who reached the heights of baseball glory in 1956 for the New York Yankees when he threw a perfect game and the only no-hitter in World Series history, died Wednesday night. He was 90.