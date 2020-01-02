Good morning! This first week of 2020 sure flew by. Here’s the news.

Happening today:

Gov. Cuomo is in Albany with nothing public scheduled.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is in New York City with no public events scheduled.

At 10 a.m., New York City First Lady Chirlane McCray will visit Franklin Delano Roosevelt High School for a hate crimes prevention discussion. 5800 20th Avenue, Brooklyn.

Also at 10 a.m., Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente will be joined by State Sen. Joseph Griffo and other officials to react to FEMA’s denial of individual assistance to the county’s victims of the Halloween flooding and to call for Governor Cuomo to appeal the decision immediately. County Executive Conference Room, 10th Floor, Oneida County Office Building, 800 Park Ave., Utica.

Headlines:

The arrest of Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb on drunken driving charges is also shining a light on a benefit for a handful of state lawmakers: Access to a taxpayer-financed car.

Sen. Phil Boyle will not run for the congressional seat being vacated by Rep. Peter King, a spot of good news for state Senate Republicans amid a wave of departures.

Mayor de Blasio and the NYPD are increasing security amid concerns of possible terrorist retaliation following a deadly U.S. airstrike.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares is not hiding his displeasure at the release of a man accused of killing a woman in July.

Some Democrats are now rethinking the sweeping bail reform passed by both houses of the state legislature last year.

A town hall was held in New York City to address the recent wave of anti-Semitic attacks.

The suspect in the Monsey stabbing last month is also suspected in an earlier attack.

The attack is leading to some officials in Rockland County to call for bolstered security, including $2 million in technology upgrades.

An attorney for the suspect in the stabbing pointed to mental illness, not anti-Semitism, as the root of the incident.

With anti-Semitic attacks increasing, members of New York City’s congressional delegation announced that millions of dollars in grants are available to help synagogues and other nonprofit organizations improve their security.

Kiryas Joel resident Joel Bernath said on Thursday that the increased presence of New York State Police and Orange County deputies in the village has “definitely” made its residents, who are almost all Hasidic Jews, feel safe.

The New York Times takes a look at the small, but deeply influential Hotel Trades Union, which has been a key player in a number of issues.

A veto of a bill by Gov. Cuomo for addiction treatment is angering and confusing activists for the measure.

Gov. Cuomo’s veto of a Pier 40 development plan is sparking a new fight over the land.

Two years after a lack of funds halted construction of a marble-clad Greek Orthodox church at New York’s World Trade Center site, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Greek Orthodox officials announced plans Thursday to resume construction with the goal of finishing the rebuilding by the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Democratic Rep. Paul Tonko plans to unveil a “green economy” plan in Congress.

A contentious meeting was held Thursday, with parents lashing out over a plan to boost diversity in their school district, a plan the Department of Education says doesn’t even exist yet.

Fifty dollars here. Five dollars there. Even in deep-blue New York City, large numbers of people are giving in small amounts to re-elect President Donald Trump.

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced his run for president the last week of November. Barely five weeks later, he has already shattered records for campaign spending, pouring more than 155 million dollars into a nationwide advertising blitz.

Now that the holidays are in the rearview mirror and the city recovers from its New Year’s hangover, Mayor de Blasio is entering legacy-defining territory.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has denied individual assistance to those affected by the Halloween floods, where Intense rain and high winds blew through the Mohawk Valley back in October.

Several flavored e-cigarette products, popular among teens, have been banned by the federal government. The Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday it will prohibit cartridge-based e-cig flavors along the lines of fruit, candy, mint, and dessert.

Farmers in New York are working to adjust to the new labor laws taking effect as a temporary injunction on enforcement of some aspects of the measure was won amid a lawsuit.

A new order issued by the Labor Department will require hair dressers, nail salon workers, car wash workers and more, make minimum wage along with their tips. But restaurant workers were left out.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed Thursday a crackdown on so-called “ghost guns” in New York by requiring firearm parts to be sold by authorized buyers and have the same eligibility requirements as a completed firearm.

Republican Lynn Dixon lost her bid for Erie County executive last year, but is now joining the county comptroller’s office.

A lawsuit claims an official at the Buffalo diocese fast-tracked an annulment in order to coverup abuse.

A pesky raccoon spotted in a subway station has been captured and repatriated in Prospect Park.

New Yorkers are debating which subway seat is the best.

In national news:

The Pentagon says a military strike at a Baghdad airport has killed major Iranian military leader.

The attack ordered by President Trump is a major escalation in the tensions with Iran in recent weeks.

U.S. military officials say the Iranian military leader was putting together a plan to kill American diplomats.

Former Housing Secretary Julian Castro has dropped his bid for the presidency, and some of his allies are criticizing a process they say works to exclude candidates of color.

Campaign donors are flocking to the top four candidates in the Democratic primary race, while President Trump’s campaign coffers continued to dwarf all challengers.

As the Iowa caucus nears, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is seeking to draw a sharper contrast with former Vice President Joe Biden.

But in New Hampshire, labor unions are staying on the sidelines after backing Sanders in his 2016 bid.

From the editorial pages:

The Buffalo News writes the wrongful conviction of a Buffalo man raises troubling questions.

The Times Union criticized President Trump’s handling of war crimes accusations leveled against a Navy SEAL.

The Daily News cheered the increase in wages for tip workers in New York.

The New York Post writes the new cash bail changes make it “impossible” to keep New Yorkers safe.

From the sports pages:

Yankees pitcher Domingo German was issued an 81-game suspension by MLB after he was accused of domestic violence.

Bills fans are gearing up for the team’s wildcard weekend playoff appearance.