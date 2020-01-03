Good morning and happy Monday! Snow is coming on Tuesday. Here’s the news:

Happening today:

At 11 a.m., New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams will march in the 43rd Annual Three Kings Day Parade and Celebration, titled ‘Nuestros Barrios Unidos: Celebrating our Collective Strength,’ and honoring New York City’s immigrant and migrant communities of past and present. 1230 Fifth Avenue, New York City.

Also at 11 a.m., New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will deliver remarks. Engine 257 & Ladder 170, 1361 Rockaway Parkway, Brooklyn.

At 11:30 a.m., Gov. Andrew Cuomo will address the Association for a Better New York luncheon. He’ll be joined by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. 141 West 54th Street, New York City.

At noon, Public Advocate Williams will attend El Museo Del Barrio’s Three Kings Day Celebration, East 115th Street & Park Avenue, New York City.

At 1 p.m., Public Advocate Jumaane Williams will join Council Member Vanessa Gibson, anti-violence advocates and community leaders to denounce the recent attack on Juan Fresnada and his partner in the Morrisania area. Third Avenue & Boston Road (Off 163rd Street), the Bronx.

Also at 1 p.m., New York City Mayor de Blasio will deliver remarks at the Police Academy and then hold a media availability, 28-11 28th Avenue, Queens.

At 6:30 p.m., Lt. Gov. Hochul will deliver remarks at the swearing in of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. St. John’s University

Carnesecca Arena, 800 Utopia Parkway, Queens.

Also at 6:30 p.m., Mayor de Blasio will deliver remarks. Carnesecca Arena, St. John’s University, 8000 Utopia Parkway, Queens.

At 7 p.m., Mayor de Blasio will appear on NY1’s Inside City Hall.

At 7:30 p.m., Lt. Gov. Hochull will attend the American Israel Public Affairs Committee Northeast Gala, Lincoln Center, 70 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York City.

Headlines:

Mayor de Blasio and Gov. Cuomo joined local leaders to take a stand in support of the Jewish community today after a string of anti-Semitic incidents in and around the city.

Gov. Cuomo said an additional $45 million will start up new projects which will protect groups that may be targets of potential hate crimes.

Locally elected officials and members of the Jewish community came together on Sunday to honor Monsey resident Josef Gluck for his bravery the night of the Monsey stabbing.

State lawmakers are introducing more bills that would alter the recently enacted cash bail law changes.

Welcome back to Albany: Gov. Cuomo faces a $6 billion budget gap, the largest he’s dealt with since 2011.

Along with the budget hole, state lawmakers this year are once again expected to tackle whether to legalize marijuana.

Republicans in the state Assembly this week are expected to select a new leader after Brian Kolb stepped down from the post following a DWI arrest.

More than 1,300 sexual abuse lawsuits have been filed in New York since the state made it easier for the survivors and victims of childhood sexual abuse to do so.

A new bill would give survivors another year to file lawsuits under the Child Victims Act, an extension of the previous law.

Congressional candidate Michael Blake, a Bronx lawmaker, has been spending a lot of time away from his home borough.

A recent report found New York’s hospital safety ratings and quality of care are consistently ranked at the bottom.

New York officials offered $800 million more in extra incentives than previously known in order to lure Amazon’s headquarters to Queens.

New York City’s most diverse borough needs a new president. A date has been set. And the candidates are off to the races.

Tolls are up for drivers entering the city through Port Authority bridges and tunnels.

The MTA has deployed transit officers to handle homelessness since August and is focusing on end-of-line stations.

What’s creating subway delays? A menagerie of creatures is clogging up the tunnels.

The NYPD is starting up a crackdown today on parking placard abuse.

Companies will have to start paying their workers who receive tips at least minimum wage by the end of the year. However, this new law left out restaurant workers. While many groups oppose cutting out wait staff, some servers are saying they are happy to be left out.

Being the top Democrat in the Senate, New York’s Chuck Schumer is playing a key role in how a potential Senate trial will take place.

Gasoline prices may not necessarily be rising sharply due to the recent turmoil in the Middle East.

Residents across the Mohawk Valley are disappointed in the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s decision to deny individual assistance to flood victims from the Halloween storm.

The United Methodist Church is heading towards a split this year over same-sex marriage. The denomination’s followers numbers are in the millions and members at a local church believe this potential change is bittersweet but necessary.

With his son in his arms, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro was sworn in to a third term on Friday before about 200 supporters at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Library and Museum, and then posed a new challenge to his colleagues in county government.

New York state will spend $14 million to rebuild an Adirondack ski center lodge that was destroyed in a fire, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday.

Gov. Cuomo proposed preservation of 4,000 acres of open space in the Hudson Valley.

An animal rights group is urging the New York City Council to create a retirement policy for carriage horses.

Metro New York, a free commuter tabloid in New York City, has laid off its staff and is merging with amNew York.

In national news:

President Trump over the weekend threatened military strikes against Iranian cultural sites amid rising tensions.

The successor to the Iranian general killed in a U.S. drone attack is vowing revenge against American targets.

The impeachment of President Trump and other congressional priorities have been upended by the developments with Iran.

Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham suggested rules for the U.S. Senate could be changed in order to begin impeachment in the coming days.

People of Iranian descent are being stopped at border crossings and entry ports, sparking outrage.

President candidate Joe Biden called Trump “incredibly dangerous and irresponsible.”

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein’s trial will begin today in Manhattan two years after he was first accused of sexual assault and harassment.

Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg’s education plans includes a provision meant to support charter school expansion.

From the editorial boards:

The Times Union called Assemblyman Brian Kolb’s DWI arrest “more than lapse.”

The Times Union also urged against cutting Medicaid to close a budget hole.

The New York Post says Gov. Cuomo is taking a first “baby step” toward fixing the Medicaid budget.

The Buffalo News urged officials to prevent the loss of at-risk historic buildings.

Newsday called the newest contract with the Nassau County police a good deal.

From the sports pages:

Sorry, Bills fans.

The Knicks need to start, you know, hitting free throws if they want to win games.