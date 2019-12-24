The top Republican lawmaker in the state Assembly on Wednesday in a statement said he was charged with driving under the influence near his home in Canandaigua.

Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb in the statement said the incident occurred the previous night, New Year’s eve.

Kolb was taken to the county jail where he was processed and charged with making an unsafe turn and had a blood alcohol content of .08 percent, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

“This was a terrible lapse in judgment, one I have urged others not to make, and I take full responsibility for it,” Kolb said.

“I want to offer sincere apologies to my family, friends, colleagues, and the people of the 131st Assembly District. I fully recognize the severity of the situation and I am profoundly sorry.”

Kolb added, “There is no excuse and no justification for what occurred Tuesday evening. I made the wrong decision, and it is one I deeply regret.”

Kolb has served as the Assembly minority leader since 2009. He briefly ran for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in 2018.

Last week, Kolb published a newspaper column warning against the dangers of drinking and driving during the holiday season.

“There is no excuse for impaired driving,” he wrote. “Here in New York, we have taxis, ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft and a robust public transportation system. Please, use these services, or a sober, reliable designated driver when making your way about town.”

Republican Assemblyman Kieran Michael Lalor soon after Kolb’s announcement called for him to step down as minority leader. Lalor had previously opposed Kolb’s re-election as minority leader.

“That he hasn’t done so already is a disgrace,” Lalor wrote on Twitter.