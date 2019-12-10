Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro on Friday said he plans to serve out his third term in office and forgo a run for the 19th congressional district in the Hudson Valley.

“I am focused on the work before us here in Dutchess County,” he told Spectrum News after he was sworn in earlier in the morning. “I am focused on serving out my third term as county executive and I’m focused and very dedicated to a family that deserves to have their husband and dad around.”

Molinaro, the 2018 Republican candidate for governor, has been courted by state GOP officials to run for the House district held by freshman Democratic Rep. Anontio Delgado.

The seat has long been considered a battleground district and Delgado flipped the district in 2018, defeating Republican John Faso. A Molinaro-Delgado race would likely shine another national spotlight on the district for both parties.

Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy last month said Molinaro would be a “terrific candidate” to run for the seat.

Molinaro demurred when asked about the effort by state Republicans to have him run for the seat, but called any push to have him run for something flattering.

“I have every intention of serving out what I expect will be my 12 years as county executive,” he said. “You never know what’s going to come your way, but my intention is to serve out the four years as county executive.”