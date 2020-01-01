Shoshanah Bewlay has been appointed the new executive director of the state Committee on Open Government, the state Department of State on Monday announced.

Bewlay previously served as the general counsel and chief legal officer of the state Office of Information Technology Services. Prior to that, she was the agency’s records access officer and personal privacy protection officer.

“With more than 20 years of broad experience in both the public and private sectors, Ms. Bewlay will be an asset to the Committee on Open Government,” said Secretary of State Rossana Rosado. “We are fortunate that Ms. Bewlay is bringing her robust expertise to this role to continue to enhance and educate New Yorkers about transparency within our government. Thank you to Kristin O’Neill and the Committee for their exceptional work over the past several months during this transition period.”

Bewlay replaces Robert Freeman, who resigned last year as the office’s longtime executive director amid allegations he sexually harassed multiple women. A report released by the state inspector general’s office last year found there had been years of allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment by Freeman dating back two decades.