Republican Assemblyman Michael LiPetri on Wednesday announced his campaign for the Long Island House district being vacated by GOP Rep. Peter King at the end of 2020.

“I am proud to officially announce my candidacy for U.S. Congress!” LiPetri posted to Twitter. “In Washington, D.C., I will continue to serve as your fearless voice for independence and common-sense!”

LiPetri, a first term lawmaker, is the latest state lawmaker in Albany to set his sights on Washington amid the growing number of retirements in the House of Representatives.

Democrats David Carlucci of the state Senate and Assemblyman David Buchwald are both vying for the seat held by retiring Democratic Rep. Nita Lowey. Republican Sens. Chris Jacobs and Robert Ortt are running for the seat vacated by Rep. Chris Collins in western New York.